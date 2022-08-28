Go

South Africa's Tete Dijana wins 95th Comrades Marathon

FILE: Tete Dijana. Picture: Twitter:/@nedbanksport
28 August 2022 11:11

DURBAN - Tete Dijana from South Africa has won the 95th Comrades Marathon.

Edward Mothibi secured second place and Dan Moselakwe third place.

The top five are all South Africans.

Dominika Stelmach from Poland is running in first place in the women's race. Russian Alexandra Morozova is in second position.

This year's race was downhill from Pietermaritzburg to Durban.

Mothibi was the 2019 winner - but the race was stopped thereafter due to the Covid 19 pandemic.

