SIU's probe into Nsfas long overdue - Nehawu

Nehawu believes corruption is directly responsible for some students' lack of funding, housing and academic exclusion.

JOHANNESBURG - Trade union Nehawu said the Special Investigating Unit’s (SIU) probe into the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) is long overdue.

The union has welcomed the SIU investigation backed by a presidential proclamation six years in the making.

The SIU will probe the management of Nsfas finances and look into the allocation of loans and bursaries.

READ: Ramaphosa authorises SIU to probe corruption, maladministration at NSFAS

Nehawu believes corruption is directly responsible for some students' lack of funding, housing, and academic exclusion.

The union said glaring corruption at Nsfas has compromised the higher education sector and stifled access to education for thousands of students.

"As Nehawu we have been in the forefront over the years, fighting the scourge of management, maladministration and corruption at Nsfas which has had a direct bearing on the poor and the needy students and especially those of the working class," said spokesperson Lwazi Nkolonzi.

The SIU said it will also investigate any unlawful conduct by employees of the scheme as well as service providers.

This follows the May conviction of student, Sibongile Mani for the theft of R800,000 after the scheme "erroneously" deposited R14 million into her bank account.

The money came from Nsfas but was paid into her account by a service provider.