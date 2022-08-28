SAMA Lifetime Achievement Awards for Joe Nina, Jimmy Dludlu & McCoy Mrubata

RISA says the award recognises those who have significantly contributed to the development, upliftment, and advancement of the local music industry over the last 20 years at least.

JOHANNESBURG - Three legendary South African musicians - Joe Nina, Jimmy Dludlu, and McCoy Mrubata will receive Lifetime Achievement Awards at the 28th annual South African Music Awards (SAMAs).

The second instalment of the SAMAs will take place on Sunday night at Sun City in the North West, after night one that took place on Saturday.

Acclaimed house DJ, Black Coffee, will be presented with the International Achievement Award after winning a Grammy in April this year.

The glittering event will be broadcast live on SABC 1 on Sunday night.

We are honoured to have legends such as @Jimmydludlu continuously gifting us with gems. Congratulations! #SAMA28 pic.twitter.com/8d8klSgYHm — The SA Music Awards (@TheSAMAs) August 27, 2022