Russia's Alexandra Morozova wins women’s Comrades Marathon

DURBAN - Russia's Alexandra Morozova has secured her winning streak taking first place in the women’s Comrades Marathon.

Dominika Stelmach from Poland came in second place.

The 95th annual marathon was downhill from Pietermaritzburg to Durban.

Morozova's had to head to the Pietermaritzburg High Court to secure her spot to compete.

She'll be back in court in November to establish whether she's entitled to any prize money.

Meanwhile, South Africa's Tete Dijana has won the men’s race.

