No surprise in red flags raised around KZN floods rebuilding tenders - DA, Outa

JOHANNESBURG - Political parties and civil society organisations say they're not surprised by several red flags being raised around contracts to rebuild infrastructure that was damaged by the April floods in KwaZulu-Natal.

The Auditor-General (AG) has recommended investigations into the Public Works and Infrastructure department over possible risks of graft and misuse of public funds.

A recent preliminary report by the AG into the department revealed a widespread risk of corruption in tenders to rebuild state-owned property that was destroyed during the deadly floods which hit the province.

The report revealed that there was no competition among service providers and at least five quotations exceeding R1 million were awarded to the same company.

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (OUTA) says they're not surprised. CEO Wayne Duvenage:

“We just see far too much of this. We wonder how much has gone unnoticed or slipped through the cracks and it is a good sign...but we gotta see more and we gotta see people being held accountable.”

The DA's Samantha Graham-Maré has called on the department to refuse all payments to any company that has been flagged in the report.

“There appears to be a very real danger that these funds that have been allocated to repair and rebuild damaged infrastructure will be looted. Aside from investigations into procurement, the AG has also referred the matter to labour relations and legal services unit for further investigations. Clearly the assurance of the ANC that there would be no theft of funds has been nothing but empty promises.”

Meanwhile, in May the ad hoc committee on flood disaster on flood disaster relief and recovery said it's dissatisfied with the lack of progress in rebuilding the flood-hit province.