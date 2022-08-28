Lotto results: Saturday, 27 August 2022
Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.
JOHANNESBURG – The winning results from the Lotto draw on Saturday, 27 August 2022 are:
Lotto: 04, 10, 14, 24, 31, 37 B: 20
Lotto Plus 1: 06, 16, 19, 29, 37, 39 B: 52
Lotto Plus 2: 07, 14, 27, 29, 30, 41 B: 48
For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.
