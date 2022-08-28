Go

How runners propose: Tweeps go wild over Comrade finisher's proposal to Prudence

"A man must run 90km to ask for a hand in marriage from his woman," wrote one tweep.

Screengrab of Joseph Ndlovu's engagement proposal during the Comrades Marathon.
Screengrab of Joseph Ndlovu's engagement proposal during the Comrades Marathon.
28 August 2022 17:27

JOHANNSBURG - A man identified as Joseph Kagiso Ndlovu has sent tweeps in a frenzy over his proposal to a certain Prudence as he crossed the Comrades Marathon finish line on Sunday.

"Prudence will you marry me? Run 90k for you," read a banner held by the 57-year-old.

From those who hope the yet-identified Prudence said yes, because 'how can you say no to a man who runs 90km for you' to those who think 'running 90km for a proposal is insane', here are some reactions.

As we eagerly await an update from this developing story.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2022 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA