How runners propose: Tweeps go wild over Comrade finisher's proposal to Prudence
"A man must run 90km to ask for a hand in marriage from his woman," wrote one tweep.
JOHANNSBURG - A man identified as Joseph Kagiso Ndlovu has sent tweeps in a frenzy over his proposal to a certain Prudence as he crossed the Comrades Marathon finish line on Sunday.
"Prudence will you marry me? Run 90k for you," read a banner held by the 57-year-old.
Haibo, uGatsheni! 🐘🐘🐘— Constitution First 🇿🇦 (@Constitution_94) August 28, 2022
At the age of 57 is still making drama on TV.
Joseph Kagiso Ndlovu wabts Prudence to say Yes!#Comrades2022#ComradesMarathon #comrades pic.twitter.com/2mIiUvVGAA
Love is a beautiful thing 😍#ComradesMarathon2022 pic.twitter.com/UwZaXWEE20— OnthaTheFloralArtist 💕 (@onthatile_mpho) August 28, 2022
From those who hope the yet-identified Prudence said yes, because 'how can you say no to a man who runs 90km for you' to those who think 'running 90km for a proposal is insane', here are some reactions.
Highlight of the day👌🏾— Prof Mzolisto™🕗 (@ZolaAmanda) August 28, 2022
A man must Run 90km to ask for a hand in marriage from his woman ❤️🌹❤️🌹#Prudence is a lucky woman 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾#ComradesMarathon2022#Comrades2022 pic.twitter.com/3vD5i3XpB2
Running 90km for a woman named Prudence is absolutely INSANE https://t.co/o2NaWGZXOl— Lonwabo (@lonwabo_mbuqwa) August 28, 2022
Ooh Prudence! Just marry Joseph Ndlovu. What a great proposal. #ComradesMarathon2022 pic.twitter.com/30DBcs4zn1— Nyafa (@Nyafam) August 28, 2022
Now Prudence must Run her own 90km to say yes. You don't just say Yes to a runner, you must also run otherwise ngekhe sishade. We stay engaged longer😂😂 90yrs even... #ComradesMarathon2022— Lelo Mbindela (@ItsLelo1) August 28, 2022
When you date a runner this is how they propose 😂😍😍 I hope Prudence says YES #ComradesMarathon2022 pic.twitter.com/MszzQ1fe8T— God’s Fave (@tatesago) August 28, 2022
As we eagerly await an update from this developing story.
Bathong did Prudence answer yet? #ComradesMarathon2022— Mama-Sihle (@kido_dimples) August 28, 2022