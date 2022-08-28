How runners propose: Tweeps go wild over Comrade finisher's proposal to Prudence

"A man must run 90km to ask for a hand in marriage from his woman," wrote one tweep.

JOHANNSBURG - A man identified as Joseph Kagiso Ndlovu has sent tweeps in a frenzy over his proposal to a certain Prudence as he crossed the Comrades Marathon finish line on Sunday.

"Prudence will you marry me? Run 90k for you," read a banner held by the 57-year-old.

Haibo, uGatsheni! 🐘🐘🐘



At the age of 57 is still making drama on TV.

Joseph Kagiso Ndlovu wabts Prudence to say Yes!#Comrades2022#ComradesMarathon #comrades pic.twitter.com/2mIiUvVGAA — Constitution First 🇿🇦 (@Constitution_94) August 28, 2022

From those who hope the yet-identified Prudence said yes, because 'how can you say no to a man who runs 90km for you' to those who think 'running 90km for a proposal is insane', here are some reactions.

Highlight of the day👌🏾

A man must Run 90km to ask for a hand in marriage from his woman ❤️🌹❤️🌹#Prudence is a lucky woman 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾#ComradesMarathon2022#Comrades2022 pic.twitter.com/3vD5i3XpB2 — Prof Mzolisto™🕗 (@ZolaAmanda) August 28, 2022

Running 90km for a woman named Prudence is absolutely INSANE https://t.co/o2NaWGZXOl — Lonwabo (@lonwabo_mbuqwa) August 28, 2022

Ooh Prudence! Just marry Joseph Ndlovu. What a great proposal. #ComradesMarathon2022 pic.twitter.com/30DBcs4zn1 — Nyafa (@Nyafam) August 28, 2022

Now Prudence must Run her own 90km to say yes. You don't just say Yes to a runner, you must also run otherwise ngekhe sishade. We stay engaged longer😂😂 90yrs even... #ComradesMarathon2022 — Lelo Mbindela (@ItsLelo1) August 28, 2022

When you date a runner this is how they propose 😂😍😍 I hope Prudence says YES #ComradesMarathon2022 pic.twitter.com/MszzQ1fe8T — God’s Fave (@tatesago) August 28, 2022

As we eagerly await an update from this developing story.