Eskom implements load reduction in parts of Soweto
The power utility said it would cut off electricity supply to Dobsinville, Naledi, Zola and Emdeni at around 5 o’clock on Sunday morning.
JOHANNESBURG - Tens of thousands of households in Soweto, have been plunged into darkness after Eskom announced it will be implementing “load reduction”.
It said its trying to avoid network overloading in high density areas of Gauteng.
The utility said the so-called "Load reduction" will last until 9 o'clock.
Load Reduction NoticeEskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) August 27, 2022
Date: 27 August 2022#EskomFreeState #EskomGauteng and #EskomKZN will implement load reduction between 05:00 and 09:00 tomorrow morning. For times and areas, please refer to the attached statements. pic.twitter.com/K6tpqGnded