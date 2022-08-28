Eskom implements load reduction in parts of Soweto

The power utility said it would cut off electricity supply to Dobsinville, Naledi, Zola and Emdeni at around 5 o’clock on Sunday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - Tens of thousands of households in Soweto, have been plunged into darkness after Eskom announced it will be implementing “load reduction”.

The power utility said it would cut off electricity supply to Dobsinville, Naledi, Zola and Emdeni at around 5 o’clock on Sunday morning.

It said its trying to avoid network overloading in high density areas of Gauteng.

The utility said the so-called "Load reduction" will last until 9 o'clock.