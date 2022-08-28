Drugs worth R236 million seized at OR Tambo airport

This comes after customs officers of the South African Revenue Service at the airport, captured pelletized cargo that was destined for Australia.

JOHANNESBURG - Drugs with an estimated street value of R236 million have been seized at OR Tambo International Airport.

This comes after customs officers of the South African Revenue Service (SARS) at the airport captured pelletized cargo that was destined for Australia.

The consignment - disguised as a multi-purpose anti-slip mat - was used to conceal crystal meth weighing 785 kg.

The Hawks were informed and they’ll be conducting further investigations.