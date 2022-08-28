CoCT plans to provide 300 million litres of water daily from new sources by 2030

The multi-billion rand project forms part of the City's plans to stop the taps from running dry.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town said the municipality will provide 300 million litres of water daily from new water sources by 2030.

The multi-billion rand project forms part of the city's plans to stop the taps from running dry.

While most dams in the Mother City are well above 60 percent, parts of the province are still experiencing drought, will little to no rainfall.

The City said it wants to ensure each and every citizen has access to running water.

Mayco member for water and sanitation, Zahid Badroodien said the metro's plan is well on track.

"By 2030 we are going to move toward 75 percent surface water which then also includes 11 percent from desalination, 7 percent from groundwater and 7 percent from reuse," said Badroodien.

He said about 96 percent of the City's water comes from surface water in the City's dams and 4 percent comes from groundwater.

He said the council took this decision to ensure day zero never occurs again.