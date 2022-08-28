ANC NW elects PEC, finally concludes 9th elective conference

The 30 member PEC was officially announced by the IEC in Rustenburg on Sunday.

RUSTENBURG - The long-awaited North West ANC provincial executive committee (PEC) has been elected following legal challenges and heavy political infighting.

The 30 member PEC was officially announced by the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) in Rustenburg on Sunday.

This committee will work with the top five to guide the divided North West to unity and proper governance.

Out of 687 delegates, 612 valid votes were counted while nine were spoiled.

Sussana Dantjie - current speaker and close ally to Supra Mahumapelo topped the list scooping the most ballots.

Next was chair hopeful MEC for finance - Motlalepula Rosho who joined hands with the current chairperson in the build up to the conference.

Another runner up for chairperson who made it to the list is economic development MEC Kenetswe Mosenogi.

Despite making the cut, Priscilla Williams questioned the legitimacy of this conference.

The chairperson Nono Maloyi delivering his inaugural address said he's prepared to steer the North West in the direction of unity - a call reiterated by ANC treasurer general, Paul Mashatile as he closed the conference.

