7 people died, 8 wounded in a head-on collision in Pretoria

TSHWANE - Seven people have died and eight others wounded in a head-on collision in Pretoria.

The Tshwane Emergency Services Department said a minibus taxi collided with a light motor vehicle on WF Nkomo street in Saulsville.

It said three people were declared dead on the scene and the rest died in hospital.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

"Vehicles that had collided head-on had some patients still trapped inside the mini-bus taxi and a black Mercedez Benz sedan. Firefighters had to use the jaws of life to extricate a female patient from the Mercedez Benz as well as three bodies that were declared dead from the mini-bus taxi" said Charles Mabaso from Tshwane Emergency Services.