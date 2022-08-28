7 dead, 8 injured in a head-on collision in Pretoria
The Tshwane Emergency Services Department said a minibus taxi collided with a light motor vehicle on WF Nkomo street in Saulsville on Saturday.
TSHWANE - Seven people have died and eight others injured in a head-on collision in Pretoria.
The Tshwane Emergency Services Department said a minibus taxi collided with a light motor vehicle on WF Nkomo street in Saulsville on Saturday.
Three people were declared dead on the scene and the others died in hospital.
"Vehicles that had collided head-on had some patients still trapped inside the mini-bus taxi and a black Mercedes-Benz sedan. Firefighters had to use the jaws of life to extricate a female patient from the Mercedes-Benz as well as three bodies that were declared dead from the mini-bus taxi," said Charles Mabaso from Tshwane Emergency Services.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.