7 dead, 8 injured in a head-on collision in Pretoria

TSHWANE - Seven people have died and eight others injured in a head-on collision in Pretoria.

The Tshwane Emergency Services Department said a minibus taxi collided with a light motor vehicle on WF Nkomo street in Saulsville on Saturday.

Three people were declared dead on the scene and the others died in hospital.

"Vehicles that had collided head-on had some patients still trapped inside the mini-bus taxi and a black Mercedes-Benz sedan. Firefighters had to use the jaws of life to extricate a female patient from the Mercedes-Benz as well as three bodies that were declared dead from the mini-bus taxi," said Charles Mabaso from Tshwane Emergency Services.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.