[WATCH] Orlando Pirates join Master KG's viral WayaWaya challenge

The Buccaneers celebrated in true Waya Waya style after Vincent Pule scored the opening goal against Royal AM at Chatsworth stadium on Saturday night.

JOHANNESBURG - Orlando Pirates players are the latest to join Master KG's viral #WayaWayachallenge.

The #WayaWayachallenge, based on a song released in 2018 - featuring Team Mosha, is gaining momentum across the world as people try their hand, literally, at the quirky and sometimes hilarious dance moves.

"This is too lit," responded the hitmaker in a tweet.

It's also a good thing that the Soweto giants' 2-1 victory secured them a spot in the MTN8 semi-finals.

'HERE WE GO AGAIN, ANOTHER ONE'

If anyone is living an artist's dream, it's Master KG.

The 26-year-old hitmaker, real name Kgaogelo Moagi is enjoying what some artists will probably only ever dream of - another viral dance challenge.

"Another 1," is how Master KG - in a tweet, aptly described this latest dance craze.

Since that Thursday tweet, a series of videos with people partaking in the challenge have made the rounds on social media.

And whether or not this challenge becomes as big as Jerusalema, what is evidently clear is that this award-winning muso is a master indeed.

