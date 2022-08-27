Uyinene Mrwetyana Foundation hosts GBV awareness walk in her memory

This is to commemorate the life of the 19-year-old University of Cape Town (UCT) student and other Gender-Based Violence (GBV) victims.

CAPE TOWN - The Uyinene Mrwetyana Foundation is hosting an anti-gender-based violence awareness walk through the streets of East London on Saturday.

This is to commemorate the life of the 19-year-old University of Cape Town (UCT) student and other Gender-Based Violence (GBV) victims.

This week marked three years since Mrwetyana was raped and murdered by Luyanda Botha - a Post Office employee.

Botha received three life sentences and will not be eligible for parole for 25 years.

Mrwetyana’s murder sparked outrage and mass marches across the country over the violence against women, with ,many demanding that government put mechanisms in place to end femicide in the country.