Russian athlete's Comrades ban case to be heard in court

Morozova received a letter from the Comrades Marathon Association on Thursday, saying her entry and race number had been withdrawn from registration. This is in line with what the association describes as a “clear and explicit” communication from World Athletics, based on Russia’s current invasion of Ukraine.

JOHANNESBURG - It’s a race to the Pietermaritzburg High Court where Russian runner Alexandra Morozova lodged an urgent application to compete in the Comrades Marathon.

In her papers, though, Marazova argues World Athletics has, in fact, only made a ‘strong request’ and ‘recommendation’.

She says she was blind-sided by the eleventh-hour ban.

She points to an IOL article from just over a week ago in which the Comrades Marathon organisers confirmed that Russian runners would be competing in this year’s race - and in which Morozova was specifically mentioned by name.

She also points to a post on the Comrades Marathon’s official Instagram page from earlier this month in which she was billed as one of the top 10 women competing this year.

Reliant on the prize money from races such as the Comrades Marathon and sponsorship deals and endorsements, Morozova says she stands to suffer irreparable harm if she’s not allowed to compete on Sunday.

As of Thursday afternoon, the association was still considering whether or not it would oppose Morozova’s application.