PowerBall Results: Friday, 26 August 2022
Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers. Check if you've won.
JOHANNESBURG - These are the winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers for Friday, 26 August 2022:
PowerBall: 03, 11, 17, 23, 45 PB: 15
PowerBall Plus: 02, 08, 45, 49, 50 PB: 11
For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.
