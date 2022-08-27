Go

PowerBall Results: Friday, 26 August 2022

Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers. Check if you've won.

FILE: Lotto, lottery, powerball. Picture: National Lotteries Commission/Facebook.
FILE: Lotto, lottery, powerball. Picture: National Lotteries Commission/Facebook.
27 August 2022 06:14

JOHANNESBURG - These are the winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers for Friday, 26 August 2022:

PowerBall: 03, 11, 17, 23, 45 PB: 15
PowerBall Plus: 02, 08, 45, 49, 50 PB: 11

For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2022 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA