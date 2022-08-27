Off-duty police officer shot dead at Sandton barber shop

It's understood the warrant officer from the Sandton Police Station was cutting his hair when an unknown man approached him and fired several shots before fleeing the scene.

JOHANNESBURG - An off-duty officer has been shot and killed at a Sandton barber shop.

It's understood the warrant officer from the Sandton Police Station was cutting his hair on Friday when an unknown man approached him and fired several shots before fleeing the scene.

“Police are investigating a case of murder following an incident in which an off-duty police officer was shot and killed in Bramley View," said police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda.

"Reports indicate that an unknown man approached the officer from behind and started swearing at him before firing two shots at him. The officer was declared dead on the scene."

No arrests have been made.