Master KG's WayaWaya challenge: 'And they said his music is only for taverns'

The #WayaWayachallenge, based on a song released in 2018 - featuring Team Mosha, is gaining momentum across the world as people try their hand, literally, at the quirky and sometimes hilarious dance moves.

JOHANNESBURG - If anyone is living an artist's dream, it's Master KG.

The 26-year-old hitmaker, real name Kgaogelo Moagi is enjoying what some artists will probably only ever dream of - another viral dance challenge.

"Another 1," is how Master KG - in a tweet, aptly described this latest dance craze.

Since that Thursday tweet, a series of videos with people partaking in the challenge have made the rounds on social media.

And whether or not this challenge becomes as big as Jerusalema, what is evidently clear is that this award-winning muso is a master indeed.

Whoever said or even implied the Tzaneen-born artist's music was for taverns must be eating their words.