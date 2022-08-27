Go

[IN PICTURES] Miss SA Ndavi Nokeri's homecoming in Limpopo

The 23-year-old beauty, who was crowned two weeks ago kicked off her homecoming tour with a parade in Polokwane on Friday.

FILE: Miss SA 2022's homecoming in Limpopo on 26 August 2022. Picture: Twitter/@Official_MissSA
FILE: Miss SA 2022's homecoming in Limpopo on 26 August 2022. Picture: Twitter/@Official_MissSA
27 August 2022 17:57

JOHANNESBURG - Reigning Miss SA Ndavi Nokeri has received a hero's welcome in her home province of Limpopo.

The 23-year-old beauty who was crowned two weeks ago kicked off her homecoming tour with a parade in Polokwane on Friday.

On Saturday, she visited the chief at Muhlava Royal Palace in Tzaneen.

She will end off her celebrations at her home village of Gabaza.

In her opening speech at the first leg of the celebrations - held at Polokwane's Meropa Casino, Nokeri said coming from a village and being able to say she is Miss South Africa 2022 reaffirms the validity of dreams, regardless of where you're from.

"And today I'd actually like to take it a step further, and say where I come from has uniquely qualified me to stand here today. It is because of...the community that shaped me...qualified me to stand here today and be a proud woman from Limpopo and say that where we come from truly empowers us to change the world."

Many tweeps have taken to social media to congratulate the new queen, with many elated at seeing her proudly representing her home town and province - in both outfit and dance.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2022 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA