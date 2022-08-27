[IN PICTURES] Miss SA Ndavi Nokeri's homecoming in Limpopo

The 23-year-old beauty, who was crowned two weeks ago kicked off her homecoming tour with a parade in Polokwane on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - Reigning Miss SA Ndavi Nokeri has received a hero's welcome in her home province of Limpopo.

On Saturday, she visited the chief at Muhlava Royal Palace in Tzaneen.

She will end off her celebrations at her home village of Gabaza.

Day 2 Homecoming celebrations!



Today our Miss South Africa is in the presence of royalty as she visits the Chiefs home.

Miss SA how I wish I was home this is beautiful

The people of Limpopo are out in their numbers to warmly welcome their pride and joy



There is truly no place like home!



Driven by Mercedes-Benz

In her opening speech at the first leg of the celebrations - held at Polokwane's Meropa Casino, Nokeri said coming from a village and being able to say she is Miss South Africa 2022 reaffirms the validity of dreams, regardless of where you're from.

"And today I'd actually like to take it a step further, and say where I come from has uniquely qualified me to stand here today. It is because of...the community that shaped me...qualified me to stand here today and be a proud woman from Limpopo and say that where we come from truly empowers us to change the world."

Many tweeps have taken to social media to congratulate the new queen, with many elated at seeing her proudly representing her home town and province - in both outfit and dance.

Just watched a video of Miss SA dancing xibelani at her homecoming celebration at home in Tzaneen, my heart is exploding! Representation really bangs

Miss SA is Tsonga

Good morning to the Tsonga girlies this morning