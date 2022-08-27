Impeaching Mkhwebane over denying some people right of reply is absurd - Mpofu

Mkhwebane's lawyer, Dali Mpofu said while complainants in the SARS matters have cried foul over being ignored during the Public Protector's investigations, former staff on the other hand have claimed they were victimised with so-called audi letters when they didn't perform.

CAPE TOWN - The Public Protector's lawyer said it's absurd and pure madness to want to impeach Busisiwe Mkhwebane simply because she denied some people the right of reply to her findings against them.

Dali Mpofu said complainants in Parliament's Section 194 inquiry want to argue it both ways.

On Friday, the inquiry heard evidence related to legal challenges in defence of her investigations.

Mkhwebane's lawyer, Dali Mpofu said while complainants in the South African Revenue Services (SARS) matters have cried foul over being ignored during the public protector's investigations, former staff on the other hand have claimed they were victimised with so-called audi letters when they didn't perform.

These are letters that sent to staff as a first step prior to disciplinary measures being taken.

“It is argued here or suggested the denial of audi but in the same breath those people argue that the granting of audi to employees is also a ground for impeachment, so I don't know what's expected from the Public Protector.’’

Pressed for his view on the matter, the head of legal services in the public protector's office, Muntu Sithole appeared hesitant to agree on whether this was an impeachable offense.

“Our interpretation of that section is that it only gives Public Protector authority to give audi during the course of an investigation.’’

Sithole will be back in the hot seat next Thursday to discuss litigation costs in the Public Protector's office.