Gauteng gvt was too slow in suspending Tembisa Hospital CEO - DA

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) said the Gauteng government was too slow in suspending Tembisa Hospital chief executive officer (CEO) Ashley Mthunzi.

On Friday, the provincial health department placed Mthunzi and chief financial officer, Lerato Madyo on precautionary suspension over irregularities flagged by slain whistleblower Babita Deokaran.

On Thursday Mthunzi told Eyewitness News that the half a million rand spent on skinny jeans was a typing error and that they ordered sutures for surgery, and not the jeans.

Earlier this month, the party picketed outside the hospital, calling for Mthunzi's immediate suspension.

The DA's Jack Bloom said the details of the investigation must be made public.

“We need to know more details of investigations promised by Gauteng Premier David Makhura - which needs to be no holds barred, speedy and decisive in holding to account all those involved in corruption. We need justice for Babita.’’

The party said more needs to be done to tackle corruption.