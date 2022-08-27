Egoli Gas calls on City Power to assist clamp down on public vandalism

Multiple acts of vandalism have resulted in costly property damage to the City Power site situated around the Braamfontein and Parktown area.

JOHANNESBURG - Natural gas reticulation company, Egoli Gas, has called on City Power to assist in combating rampant vandalism around their Egoli Gas Cottesloe facility.

Managing director, Nic de Waal said the power utility has not responded – despite Egoli Gas' multiple attempts to intervene and protect their assets.

“At the back of our premises is an abandoned power generation site that belongs to City Power. We have written numerous emails to inform City Power about the vandalism of their property. Egoli Gas is in dire need of a joint effort with City Power to put a stop to the vandalism on the site adjoining ours,’’ said de Waal.

Egoli Gas has tried to stop looters from stripping away at the City Power building. Their security operations - which include a K9 Squad - have not been successful.

Other than hefty damage to property, vandals also endanger Egoli Gas on-site employees.

“On the 1st of August 2022, we caught six looters loading looted material in a truck. The SAPS, who we called to the scene, also found firearms and drugs in their possession. Since these arrests, we caught four more looters between the 1st and the 22nd of August 2022,” said de Waal.

Earlier this week, City Power intensified efforts to shut down illegal connection s in Power Park Soweto.

According to City Power spokesperson, Isaac Mangena, the action was because city cannot carry the costs of the illegal connections.