'Don’t blame the ref’ - Twitter reacts to Springboks defeat against Australia
The Springboks suffered a 25-17 defeat to Australia in their Rugby Championship clash in Adelaide.
CAPE TOWN - South Africa slumped to yet another defeat against Australia, going down 25-17 to the Wallabies in Adelaide.
Two late tries by Kwagga Smith prevented the score line from being much worse, but it still hasn't changed the fact that the Springboks were deservedly beaten Australia.
Twitter users have slammed the Boks for their woeful performance, even questioning coach Jacques Nienaber's coaching credentials.
The Springboks have now suffered back-to-back defeats, and next head to Sydney where they'll face the Australian team on 3 September.
Siya Kolisi & his @Springboks team were plainly pathetic today. Please change Nienaber as coach because its the same mistakes being made week in & week out whether in team selection, tactics or execution. Where is the proper coaching???? #SSRugby @SuperSportTVLawryGov (@SLOGANGOV) August 27, 2022
Shut up about the ref now. The Springboks are playing far worse. Hugs. #AUSvRSARoar (@RoryPetzer) August 27, 2022
Hey @RassieRugby please help me understand why the @Springboks just dont seem to be able to get up for away games in Australia? I really just dont understand these flat performances year in and outAshley Aylott (@AshAylott) August 27, 2022