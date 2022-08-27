'Don’t blame the ref’ - Twitter reacts to Springboks defeat against Australia

The Springboks suffered a 25-17 defeat to Australia in their Rugby Championship clash in Adelaide.

Two late tries by Kwagga Smith prevented the score line from being much worse, but it still hasn't changed the fact that the Springboks were deservedly beaten Australia.

Twitter users have slammed the Boks for their woeful performance, even questioning coach Jacques Nienaber's coaching credentials.

The Springboks have now suffered back-to-back defeats, and next head to Sydney where they'll face the Australian team on 3 September.