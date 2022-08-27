DA confident in Tshwane mayor William's position amidst R26bn power bid row

A bid by the African National Congress (ANC) and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) to have Williams removed failed earlier this week.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) remains confident in Tshwane mayor Randall William's position after he survived a motion of no confidence in council.

A bid by the African National Congress (ANC) and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) to have Williams removed failed in council on Thursday.

The ANC and the EFF had partnered during the no confidence vote, following Williams being accused of interference in a R26 billion unsolicited bid.



The bid was for a company called Kratos Consortium to lease land from the city near two power stations, where gas turbines would be built for alternative energy.

The coalition oversight group that is comprised of parties including the DA and Action SA met to discuss the R23 billion bid.

They have agreed to an investigation into allegations that Williams flouted procedure.

But the ANC is adamant Williams should be booted out. Councillor Joel Masilela:

“They held a view that they would have to be investigations first before the man could actually be shown the door. And that in itself says to South Africans, that the DA together with Action SA are people that will always make sure that they defend their own against any attempt to be exposed of being corrupt.’’

Once the two month investigation is completed - the group will decide on Williams’ fate.