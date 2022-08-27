'Can't risk going into 2024 with a divided North West' - Bapela

He cautioned delegates on the damage factions will cause come the 2024 national election.

RUSTENBURG - The ANC’s dwindling election numbers in the North West will worsen if the new leadership does not prioritise unity.

That’s according to National Executive Committee (NEC) member Obed Bapela, who delivered opening remarks at the second leg of the ANC's ninth provincial conference in Rustenburg on Saturday.

“Come 2024, we can’t go into that period with a divided North West that does not have an elected leadership and that is why this conference is the landmark for you that from four years of not having leadership you’ll finally have a leadership.”

Meanwhile, the nominations of additional members to the party’s provincial executive committee (PEC) is expected to begin on Saturday afternoon, with voting expected to run into the early hours of the morning.