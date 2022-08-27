Buthelezi praised for contribution to KZN, parly & Zulu monarchy as he turns 94

JOHANNESBURG - KwaZulu-Natal premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube has thanked Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi for his invaluable contribution to the province, parliament, and to the Zulu monarchy.

This as Buthelezi celebrates his 94th birthday on Saturday.

The Premier joined the ANC and the IFP in wishing Buthelezi well.

She says the IFP founder is among the architects of our democracy and has been the voice of reason during a tumultuous period for the Zulu royal family.

Dube-Ncube's spokesperson Ndabezinhle Sibiya:

“Inkosi Buthelezi is not only an eminent statesman, but he has served our democracy as a minister with great distinction and humility and a living legend."