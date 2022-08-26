Unisa VC Lenkabula denies using university fees to buy fridge, bed for R500,000

Damning allegations made against the university's principal and vice-chancellor, Puleng Lenkabula, include racking up a R2 million bill for renovations at the Cloghereen residence.

JOHANNESBURG - Vice-Chancellor at Unisa, Puleng Lenkabula, has denied using university fees to buy a fridge and bed at a combined cost of more than R500,000.

Lenkabula came under fire last year over the cost of renovations at her official residence.

She faces a slew of allegations, including irregular expenditure and maladministration.

Unisa has had to avert bad publicity for several months now, with several reports of irregular expenditure and appointments.

The institution’s management has also been accused of almost collapsing the institutions.

While some of the allegations go back several years, some are more recent.

This includes work done on kitchen upgrades, floors, walls, and plumbing.

But more bizarre are claims that she spent an inflated R400,000 on a fridge and R300,000 on a bed imported from abroad.

Lenkabula rubbished the claims.

"Why don't you follow the fact that I said the vice-chancellor was holding accountable the departments that put quotations that were beyond what is normative, instead of casting of casting the vice-chancellor as a slay queen who wants to steal from the resources of society," Lenkabula said.

Lenkabula believes the allegations form part of a bid to discredit her.