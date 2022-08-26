Tshwane ANC accuses DA, ActionSA of defending Mayor Williams

A bid by the party to have Tshwane Mayor Randall Williams removed failed in council on Thursday.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in Tshwane has accused the Democratic Alliance (DA) and ActionSA of defending their own from exposure at all costs.

A bid by the party to have Tshwane Mayor Randall Williams removed failed in council on Thursday.

The ANC and the Economic Freedom Fighters had partnered during a no confidence vote, following Williams being accused of interference in a R26 billion unsolicited bid.

The bid was for a company called Kratos Consortium, to lease land from the city near two power stations, where gas turbines would be built for alternative energy.

ActionSA was the first to speak out against Williams’ involvement in the bid after a recording was leaked of the mayor instructing officials to go ahead with the unsolicited bid.

Soon after, the ANC announced its intention to bring a motion of no confidence against him. But following a meeting of the coalition oversight group, which includes the DA and ActionSA, a decision was made for Williams to be subjected to an independent investigation.

As a result, ActionSA would not back the ANC and the EFF in the no confidence vote. ANC councillor Joel Masilela said this was a clear message to the people of Tshwane: “These minority political parties such as the new kid on the block, ActionSA, they would only be interested in pushing what could be giving them a political mileage as a political party for them to continue to be in the executive at whatever cost”.

The independent investigation into Williams is expected to be completed in less than 60 days from now.