Tembisa hospital CEO suspended over spending scandal

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng provincial government has placed Tembisa Hospital CEO Ashley Mthunzi on precautionary suspension, a day after he tried to explain why the hospital reportedly spent R500,000 on skinny jeans.

On Thursday he broke his silence on the skinny jeans scandal, saying it was a typing error. Mthunzi claimed that the money was actually for sutures required by surgeons, but the wrong material code had been punched in.

The skinny jeans order is among irregularities highlighted by whistleblower Babita Deokaran. The whistleblower was shot dead after she flagged suspicious spending.

Gauteng premier spokesperson Vuyo Mhaga said: “Given the seriousness of the allegations and the possible link to the murder case of Babita Deokaran, the SIU has been appointed to investigate these allegations with urgency”.