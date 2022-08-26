Search continues for swimmer who went missing near Knysna Heads

CAPE TOWN - There's still no sign of a missing man who is believed to have drowned while swimming near the Knysna Heads in the Southern Cape.

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) has confirmed that search efforts are still under way for the Somali national who disappeared under the water on Wednesday.

The NSRI's Craig Lambinon said that a sea and shoreline search was continuing.

"There remains no sign of the missing man. A police dive unit is continuing its ongoing search operation. Thoughts are with the family and friends of the missing man in this difficult time," Lambinon said.