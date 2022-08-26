SAHRC to investigate circumstances leading to Tiro Moalusi's death

Tiro Moalusi died last week after consuming rat poison. This after a teacher mocked him about his sexuality in front of the class.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has confirmed that it is investigating the circumstances leading up to the death of a grade 9 pupil from PJ Simelane Secondary School.

The commission said that the probe would be concluded by March next year.

Tiro Moalusi died last week after consuming rat poison. This after a teacher mocked him about his sexuality in front of the class.

He was laid to rest on Thursday in Tshepisong, west of Joburg.