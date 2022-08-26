SAHRC to investigate circumstances leading to Tiro Moalusi's death
Tiro Moalusi died last week after consuming rat poison. This after a teacher mocked him about his sexuality in front of the class.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has confirmed that it is investigating the circumstances leading up to the death of a grade 9 pupil from PJ Simelane Secondary School.
The commission said that the probe would be concluded by March next year.
He was laid to rest on Thursday in Tshepisong, west of Joburg.
[IN PICTURES] The funeral service of 15 year old Tiro Moalusi from PJ Simelane Secondary School in Dobsonville who died by suicide after a teacher allegedly mocked him about his sexuality is currently underway at his home in Tshepisong, Joburg West.
[WATCH] Procession leaves for the cemetery where the 15 year old queer Moalusi boy will be laid to his final resting place.
The commission has indicated that the investigation will involve all stakeholders.
This includes the education department, school and parents.
Student organisation, Cosas, highlighted the importance of the human rights commission’s intervention.
Commission spokesperson, Buang Jones: "The commission's investigation will take approximately 180 days. The commission will invite input from the Department of Education, the SGB, the school management and the teacher concerned. The commission will also conduct interviews with the family of the deceased learner."
The Moalusi family has told Eyewitness News that the commission has given them hope.