SA must improve productivity, public spending to raise living standards - OECD

The OECD on Thursday released a new economic survey of South Africa, examining the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on the country’s economy and society and proposing reforms to overcome long-running structural weaknesses and raise living standards.

JOHANNESBURG - The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) said that South Africa needed to improve productivity and the efficiency of public spending if it wanted better living standards for its people.

The OECD, which is a Paris-based international organisation that promotes policies to improve economic and social well-being, on Thursday released a new economic survey of South Africa, examining the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on the country’s economy and society and proposing reforms to overcome long-running structural weaknesses and raise living standards.

The survey’s findings suggest South Africa needs to step up its reform efforts to avoid its economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic losing steam.

On the back of its latest survey, the OECD said that improving the tax system and reducing spending inefficiencies would help to put public finances on a more sustainable path.

It said that taking action to revive productivity growth would help to improve GDP growth and raise living standards, and, if necessary, the tightening of monetary policy should continue to allow inflation to return to the South African Reserve Bank’s target.

It also said, though, that it was vital to intensify efforts to raise the country’s low COVID-19 vaccination rate to reduce the health and economic risks from future outbreaks.

On the country’s power crisis, meanwhile, it said that this remained the most pressing bottleneck to economic activity and that unbundling Eskom and easing regulatory barriers would enable other producers to enter the market, adding supply as well as bringing down prices.