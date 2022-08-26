Ramaphosa authorises SIU to probe corruption, maladministration at NSFAS

The investigation is expected to look into corruption and maladministration in relation to the scheme's finances as well as funding allocation to students.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has on Friday authorised the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to look into the affairs of the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS).

SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said the organisation would be recovering financial losses suffered by the state.

“The SIU will launch an investigation that will probe maladministration at NFSAS in relation to two functions of the organisation. The first part will look into the management of NFSAS finances, the second part will investigate the allocation of loans, bursaries and anything other funding payable to students in terms of the NSFAS Act,” Kganyago said.