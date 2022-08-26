Prasa whistleblower Ngoye: When you know the truth, you have to speak out

Martha Ngoye's appearance before the state capture commission last year shed more light on the multi-billion rand Swifambo and Siyangena contracts, which have since been declared invalid and set aside by the courts.

JOHANNESBURG - A whistleblower who exposed multi-billion rand corruption at Prasa has called on more South Africans to speak out against wrongdoing, saying it's patriotic thing to do.

Martha Ngoye is credited as being among officials who helped stop Prasa from investing R1 billion into the VBS Mutual Bank, a few months before its collapse.

In an interview, Ngoye told Eyewitness News that while calls for protection from government have not yet yielded any results, she would continue exposing corruption as part of her duty to the country.

"When you know the truth, you have to speak out about it because unless things are exposed, we are never going to change this country and our people are going to continue to suffer for nothing," Ngoye said.

She's emphasised the importance of resilience when fighting corruption.

"When a person decides to do so, they must know they're in it for the long haul," she said.

Ngoye is currently suspended from Prasa as head of legal, pending an internal investigation.

She believes that this forms part of efforts to silence her but says she will not give up.

SAFETY CONCERNS

Ngoye said that attempts to get assistance from President Cyril Ramaphosa on security concerns have not yielded any results despite her public utterances.

She said that she was concerned that she may suffer the same fate as Babita Deokaran as she still lacked protection despite threats to her life.

Deokaran, a senior official in the Gauteng Health Department, was shot dead outside her home last year after she blew the whistle on PPE tender corruption.



While President Ramaphosa has emphasised the need to protect whistleblowers, Ngoye said that this had not translated into action.

"Maybe it will take an event like Babita's for people to recognise that we have called upon the president to do something. But nothing is happening. I'm not sure what else one can say," she said.

Ngoye said that while she was constantly looking over her shoulder, she'd found solace in a network that whistleblowers like her had since established.