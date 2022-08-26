Nyanga CPF calls on criminals to stop attacks on Golden Arrow buses

The policing forum’s secretary, Dumisani Qwebe, said the attacks on buses puts the lives of passengers at risk. The forum has called for a meeting with local taxi drivers, to discuss the issue of permits and licences.

CAPE TOWN - The Nyanga Community Policing Forum has called on criminals to stop their attacks on Golden Arrow buses, because the township’s residents end up suffering as well.

The policing forum’s secretary, Dumisani Qwebe said the attacks on buses puts the lives of passengers at risk. “Whenever you attack buses, you are attacking the lives in the buses [too] that will be lost,” he said.



Qwebe, said they’ve since called for a meeting with local taxi drivers: “So that they can discuss the issue of their permits and licences”.

The city’s security officials claim that a criminal syndicate has orchestrated the latest attacks, in which several Golden Arrow buses and vehicles were torched, over the past 48 hours.

Qwebe has condemned the violence: “We are so devastated with what happened on Thursday, and this has badly impacted our operations”.