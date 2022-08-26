NPA seizes assets valued at around R75m from former police commissioner Phahlane

JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has seized former acting police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane's assets, valued at around R75 million, in connection with a multimillion-rand blue lights scandal.

The assets of six other people have also been seized. The assets seized include 19 fixed properties - linked to the accused, 115 cars, and three trucks.

The case relates to a tender contract that was awarded by police to a service provider, to supply and fit blue lights and sirens for Gauteng police vehicles.

The NPA said more assets are expected to be confiscated as investigations continue.

The NPA's Investigating Directorate spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka said: “These are former top officials within the South African Police Service. This is a former police commissioner, Khomotso Phahlane, former deputy police commissioner Bonang Mgwenya and various other senior police officials as well as service providers. The properties have been seized.”