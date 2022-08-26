'I am exhausted' - Nathaniel Julies' mother anxious about murder trial outcome

Nathaniel Julies (16), who had downs syndrome, was shot just metres from his home while he was eating biscuits. His mother, Bridget Harris, has taken the prospect of a new trial really hard. “It’s draining me, I am exhausted. Just to think about getting to court again and hearing the same things over and over again," she said.

JOHANNESBURG - The mother of the Eldordo Park teenager - who was gunned down allegedly by police - said two years on, she is anxious about what the trial will yield.

Nathaniel Julies (16), who had downs syndrome, was shot just metres from his home while he was eating biscuits. He was shot while walking from a spaza shop where he had just bought biscuits.

Three police officers, Cayleen Witbooi, Voster Netshiongolo, and Scorpion Ndyalvane are being tried for his murder. But the trial will have to start from scratch.

ALSO READ:

Police used teargas, stun grenades, and rubber bullets, to disperse crowds during the 2020 protest in Eldorado Park where Julies was fatally shot at.

A few days later the three police officers appeared in the Protea Magistrates Court on charges of murder, defeating the ends of justice, and being in possession of prohibited ammunition.

The trial got under way, and 23 witnesses later - the presiding judge Ramarumo Monama passed away, so it’s back to square one.

Julies’ mother, Bridget Harris, has taken the prospect of a new trial really hard. “It’s draining me, I am exhausted. Just to think about getting to court again, and hearing the same things over and over again. I have hope, I know for sure that this time they are going down,” she said.

The second trial into Julies’ murder will start in October.