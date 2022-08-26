Mkhwebane's lawyer Mpofu calls for recusal of inquiry chair Dyantyi

This comes after Parliament issued a statement on Wednesday welcoming a Constitutional Court judgment which dismissed Mkhwebane’s second rescission application challenging the parliamentary process.

CAPE TOWN - The Public Protector’s legal representative has moved to call for the recusal of the chairperson of Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s impeachment inquiry, Richard Dyantyi.

This comes after Parliament issued a statement on Wednesday welcoming a Constitutional Court judgment that dismissed Mkhwebane’s second rescission application challenging the parliamentary process.

Lawyer, Dali Mpofu, has also accused Parliament of wanting to attempt to influence the outcome of a pending matter in the Western Cape High Court, in which Mkhwebane is challenging her suspension by the president.

Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s lawyer Dali Mpofu has questioned why the National Assembly Speaker and the chairperson of the inquiry sought to file additional affidavits with the Western Cape High Court hours after the Constitutional Court judgment against Mkhwebane was handed down.

"Obviously, in a bid to influence the outcome of the pending judgment in the application we have brought in the Western Cape High Court, mainly about the suspension," he said.

Mpofu also wants to know what role inquiry chairperson Dyantyi and the committee may have played in the parliamentary statement issued by Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, welcoming the dismissal of the second rescission application by the Public Protector.

"So that’s effectively the complaint we put. It may or may not culminate in an application for your recusal or removal, but it’s something we would like you to consider," Mpofu said.

Chairperson Richard Dyantyi said he would respond in due course.

"It is well-received and noted and the ruling will be made, Advocate Mpofu," Dyantyi said.

The inquiry continues with the testimony of the head of legal services in the Public Protector’s office, Muntu Sithole.