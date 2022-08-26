Mkhwebane can’t be fully blamed for Vrede Dairy Farm report, PP exec tells Parly

Muntu Sithole said he felt the court was biased against Mkhwebane in the legal challenge on the Vrede Dairy Farm report.

CAPE TOWN - The head of legal services in the Public Protector’s Office has come out in defence of Busisiwe Mkhwebane in her impeachment inquiry before Parliament.



Sithole on Friday told the inquiry he believed Mkhwebane was unfairly made to carry the blame in circumstances where she was not the responsible person.

He conceded the Public Protector’s Office erred for not putting a complete documentary record before the court, but said the blame could not fall squarely on Mkhwebane.

“I don’t think it’s fair to say the PP should have done that. We should have done that as the investigation team.”

Sithole said he joined the institution at the tail end of the Vrede Dairy Farm investigation, six months prior to filing the court record.

“If anyone should take responsibility for this, it’s myself and the investigative team and legal services because for me we should have made sure that we include even things that relate to the time of Advocate Madonsela.”

Sithole believed the court was also unfair to criticise the Public Protector for employing two sets of counsel to defend the matter.

He said this was necessary to adequately respond to two different complainants.

