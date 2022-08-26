In wake of attacks, Golden Arrow halts bus operations in Nyanga

A spate of violence has seen several of the company's buses and vehicles torched over the past 36 hours.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town's Golden Arrow Bus Service said that it has halted its buses from going into Nyanga.

Early damage costs are said to be to the tune of at least R10 million.

It comes in response to the City of Cape Town's clamp down on errant taxi drivers, or amaphelas, in Nyanga.

The city said that criminal syndicates were orchestrating the attacks and that it would not stop its operations.

Golden Arrow's Bronwen Dyke-Beyer said that the safety of its drivers and passengers came first.

"We were advised by law enforcement and SAPS to stay out of the area and we will act on their advice and only return once its safe to do so. Obviously, as we've seen with the attacks and the issues within the public transport industry and the bus industry, in particular, it's a stressful industry to be in. We do have a company social worker who is available to bus drivers at any time," Dyke-Beyer said.