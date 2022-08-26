Impeachment inquiry chair says he is not biased against Mkhwebane

CAPE TOWN - The chairperson of Parliament’s Section 194 inquiry, Richard Dyantyi, on Friday said he was not biased against suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

He’s insisted that there’s no predetermined outcome to the process which is probing Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office.

Earlier on Friday, her lawyer said he was considering asking Dyantyi to recuse himself, after steps taken by Parliament following Mkhwebane’s latest failed Constitutional Court bid on Wednesday.

Dyantyi said he doesn’t believe Parliament did anything untoward by approaching the Western Cape High Court this week. He said this was because the public protector had argued in her pending suspension case, that the Constitutional Court matter had a bearing on the legality of the inquiry.

“I don’t believe the filing of the affidavit, or my continued involvement in the litigation processes which are occasioned by the PP herself, constitute any bias,” said Dyantyi.

Dyantyi said Parliament’s affidavit merely sought to deal with factual legal issues, and not with the merits of Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office. “I’ve been at pains throughout this process to ensure that this process is fair and I’ve reiterated numerous times that there is no predetermined outcome in this matter. We are conducting it in a fact-finding, exercise manner,” Dyantyi elaborated.

Mkhwebane’s lawyer, Dali Mpofu, said in reply that while he would not be opposing Parliament’s latest affidavit, he would instead be filing his own explanatory one.