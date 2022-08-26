How the Special Investigating Unit probes corruption in 10 steps

The Special Investigating Unit follows a 10-step process to conclude its work.

JOHANNESBURG - Corruption is a word that has almost become synonymous with South Africa due to a flurry of flagged allegations in recent times.

It has gone as far as the institution of a state capture commission of inquiry - which sought to uncover graft allegations in the public sector including organs of the state.

A series of reports have since been released by the commission - which is said to have cost taxpayers approximately R1 billion.

But South Africans remain reluctant to blow the whistle on corruption owing to the state's systematic weaknesses in the protection of whistleblowers.

One of the state's organs, the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) is involved in getting to the bottom of corruption allegations.

The SIU does its work in 10 steps.

HOW THE SPECIAL INVESTIGATING UNIT CONDUCTS ITS WORK

Allegations are put forward by whistleblowers, a government department, or any entity suspicious of corruption and fraud of a contract or contracts. The SIU registers the allegation. The SIU then establishes the feasibility and scope of the investigation. The SIU writes and prepares the proclamation of the investigation. The proclamation then goes to the office of the Minister of Justice and Correctional Services, who motivates the investigation and passes on the proclamation to the President to sign. The president does not task the SIU with investigations but signs off proclamations to hold the SIU accountable. Once the President signs off the proclamation, the SIU kicks off its investigation planning. Once the investigation is concluded, the unit follows through with remedial action. The SIU also exercises its powers to institute civil litigation proceedings either in a Special Tribunal or a High Court for the prevention or recovery of financial losses suffered by the State. The SIU refers evidence pointing to criminal conduct uncovered during its investigations to the attention of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for prosecution. Arrests and prosecutions are not part of the SIU’s mandate. The SIU compiles a final report that is submitted to the President with an overview of the investigation and its findings, as well as the various recommendations made and their outcomes. The SIU then evaluates the investigation and comes up with prevention strategies to reduce the risk of corruption reoccurring in the investigated department or institution. The SIU also monitors remedial action such as arrests, court cases and consequence management.

ONE YEAR AFTER GAUTENG HEALTH DEPARTMENT WHISTLEBLOWER DIED

Tuesday marked one year since the murder of Gauteng Department of Health's chief director of financial accounting and whistleblower, Babita Deokaran.

She lifted the lid on various corruption investigations including the department's R300 million COVID-19 personal protective equipment (PPE) tender.

Deokaran also sounded the alarm on questionable payments to different contractors from Tembisa Hospital to the tune of R850 million.

PRESIDENT CYRIL RAMAPHOSA VOWS TO PROTECT WHISTLEBLOWERS

Shortly after Deokaran's death, President Cyril Ramaphosa vowed that whistleblowers would "be protected and not suffer victimisation or prejudice".

He said with the fight against corruption gaining momentum in South Africa, "we need to urgently review our current approach not only to witness protection but also to the broader protection of whistleblowers".

“While numerous systems are in place to enable whistleblowers to report wrongdoing anonymously, we need to tighten up existing systems and provide greater support to those who publicly come forward with information," the president said.