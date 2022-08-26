Hefty fine awaits 8 life insurers if found guilty of price fixing - Commission

The insurers are also suspected of colluding to fix trading conditions linked to fees for investment products.

The Competition Commission said that any of the eight insurers found guilty of fixing prices or trading conditions for their investment products could be fined up to 10% of their profits.

This only includes the turnover from the financial years that the transgressions took place.

While the commission's spokesperson, Sipho Ngwema, said that it was difficult to tell how long the investigation would take, he told Bongani Bingwa on 702 that the scope of the investigation included looking at whether the insurers were sharing sensitive client information amongst themselves.

According to Ngwema, this would be among the first clues that the companies were in cahoots.

"We are gathering the information and we must be given space to conclude it so that in the end, we can be able to take a decision on whether or not we need to prosecute anyone," Ngwema said.

The watchdogs said that it was still too soon to tell if their investigations would point to other companies or bigger players involved in price fixing.