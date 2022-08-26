Golden Arrow bus attacks in Nyanga carried out by syndicates - City of Cape Town

Mayco Member for Safety and Security JP Smith said that they were conducting a compliance operation in the area when four Golden Arrow buses and a truck were torched.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town said that the attack on Golden Arrow buses in Nyanga on Thursday was carried out by organised crime syndicates.

Mayco Member for Safety and Security JP Smith said that they were conducting a compliance operation in the area when four Golden Arrow buses and a truck were torched.

READ: Passengers flee for their lives as petrol bombs are hurled at Golden Arrow buses

He said that residents from the area supplied them with intel about crimes taking place in the area.

Thursday's incident was the third bus attack in Nyanga this year.

Golden Arrow estimates that the damage to the buses torched on Thursday alone was in excess of R10 million.

Smith said that residents had pleaded for help from the city to fight crime.

"There are problems with the sedan taxis or so-called amaphela that there are crimes committed out of them. Communities complain to us about being robbed in the amaphela. It is necessary that we do enforcement actions in relation to them."

Smith said that there seemed to be an ongoing trend.

"What their modus operandi has become is that every time we do an enforcement operation, they retaliate with this criminality and thuggery," Smith said.

He said that the city would continue with its compliance operations in the area.