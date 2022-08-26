Ex-Botswana president Khama: Plans in place to ensure Masisi removed from power

In an interview with Eyewitness News on Friday, Khama also alleged that his successor was using law enforcement structures to purge his political foes.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Botswana president Ian Khama on Friday said plans were in place to ensure the electoral defeat of current Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi at that country’s next elections in 2024.

Khama has been residing in South Africa since November last year.

He fled his home country, after his home was raided following allegations that he had illegally obtained firearms. Khama has denied the allegations.

In an interview with Eyewitness News on Friday, Khama alleged that his successor, Masisi, was using law enforcement structures to purge his political foes.

“In recent times, members of his party are the ones who have been arrested and are unlawfully detained. A member of Parliament had to be released by the High Court from unlawful detention,” said Khama.

He said signs of Masisi’s declining electoral support were already showing: “In recent by-elections, they have been doing so badly. The people of Botswana have already come to that conclusion that there will be a regime change in 2024”.

While Khama has also previously accused Masisi’s administration of a plot to have him killed, the government of Botswana has dismissed these claims saying they were devoid of any truth.