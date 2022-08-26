'Everything on track for 2022 Comrades Marathon'

The Comrades Association is of the view that the COVID-19 pandemic gave it time to prepare better for the race.

Africa Melane spoke to the marketing and communications specialist for the Comrades Association, Delaine Cools, to shed light on their preparation ahead of the ultra Marathon.

Runners across the country and abroad are set to partake in the famous 2022 Comrades marathon in KwaZulu-Natal this weekend.

The road race takes place on Sunday 28 August 2022, after a two-year suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic regulations.

The last installment of the marathon was in 2019.

This Sunday's down run will begin at the City Hall in Pietermaritzburg and finish at Moses Mabhida stadium.

There's lots of excitement in the air, especially if you're in Durban or KZN, the excitement is really palpable... [COVID-19] gave us more time to plan, Comrades does take more than 13 months of planning. Delaine Cools, Marketing and communication specialist - Comrades Association

Cools added that the change of dates from June to August stemmed from complaints about harsh winter conditions.

We had runners in Gauteng complaining about winter and waking up in the cold. We wait to see how it pans out this year but from a planning stage, everything is on track. Delaine Cools, Marketing and communication specialist - Comrades Association

This article first appeared on 702 : 'Everything on track for 2022 Comrades Marathon'