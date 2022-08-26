EFF's Shivambu shared top secret intelligence report with PP's office, MPs told

A witness testifying in Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s impeachment inquiry said that Floyd Shivambu did so as the complainant in the South African Revenue Service (Sars) investigative unit matter.

CAPE TOWN - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) MP Floyd Shivambu has been fingered in Parliament for sharing a top-secret intelligence report with the Public Protector’s office.

A witness testifying in Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s impeachment inquiry said that Shivambu did so as the complainant in the South African Revenue Service (Sars) investigative unit matter.

Ponatshego Mogaladi has also confirmed Mkhwebane’s version that the report had been dropped off by an unknown person.

Several MPs questioned the executive manager of investigations Ponatshego Mogaladi about an intelligence report she testified about, which had been sent to her by a complainant on email and via text message.

On Thursday, the Democratic Alliance (DA)’s Mimmy Gondwe asked her to confirm exactly who this complainant was.

"The complainant was Mr Floyd Shivambu," Mogaladi said.

Mogaladi also confirmed Mkhwebane’s version at a meeting with intelligence officials, of how that document came to be in Mkhwebane’s possession.

"Part of the discussion was that the Public Protector had indicated that an anonymous complainant had dropped a copy of that report in an envelope at reception," Mogaladi said.

Mogaladi said that she never shared or distributed the report with anyone in the Public Protector’s office because such dissemination constituted a criminal offence.

"The fact that the report said secret and it was a report of the State Security Agency, that’s where the apprehension came from me," Mogaladi said.

Mogaladi said that to this day, she has still not read the report.