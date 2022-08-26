Despite NMB dam levels below 20%, residents are spared water cuts

The municipality faced a severe water shortage with threats of ‘Day Zero’.

JOHANNESBURG - Water and Sanitation Minister Senzo Mchunu said the department's intervention in Nelson Mandela Bay has averted a worst-case scenario.

Mchunu recently brought in experts to manage the crisis.

He gave an update on the municipalities state of affairs while marking one year in office on Friday morning.

Residents in Nelson Mandela Bay have been spared drawn-out water cuts, for now.

While there are interventions by the government, fears that taps could run dry remain.

The dam levels, which sit below 20%, are among the current reasons why concerns still linger.

The Eastern Cape has faced severe drought since 2016 and Mchunu said water authorities were working around the clock to prevent ‘Day Zero’.

“I must say that since we have intervened, there is progress,” he said.

Mchunu added he was worried residents were not using water sparingly, warning that something as trivial as washing your car could only make matters worse.

The minister also warned that further restrictions would be imposed on residents to keep water flowing.