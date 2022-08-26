Cape Town City Guide: Seven live events you can attend for under R300

Here are seven budget-friendly live events happening in the Mother City this weekend. There's a wide variety of entertainment to choose from.

This weekend marks the last Winter weekend and things are looking to heat up across the country in the near future.

The weather might be a bit chilly in the Mother City, but that shouldn't stop you from celebrating pay weekend. Here are seven budget-friendly live events happening this weekend.

GET SPIRITUAL WITH NAMAKAU STAR

South African rising star Namakau Star will be heading to The Commons in Muizenberg on Sunday for a live performance.

After the success of her debut EP Landing, the alternative RnB and Hip Hop singer is set to take audience members on a electrifying journey, with her live band 135music, as well as various other music acts.

It's the last show for The Common's Landing Live series. Tickets will cost you R100 per person.

WATCH DON VINO BRING SAXY BACK

Renowned South African saxophonist Don Vino is looking to serve some saxy vibes on Saturday. He'll be performing at the Good Hope Christian Centre in Ferness.

The saxophonist will be on stage with his live band, along with some of South Africa's finest musicians, including Loyiso Bala and Jimmy Nevis.

Audience members are encouraged to bring their dancing shoes, and vibe to some jazzy goodness, for R250 per person.

ROCK OUT WITH PRIME CIRCLE

South African rock royalty Prime Circle will be heading to the Woodstock Brewery on Friday for an epic live show.

Audience members can expect not only to rock out, but they'll also be able to indulge in some of the best cold beers and hot foods in the Cape.

If you're looking to sing along to your favorites, or simply jam to the classics, tickets will cost you R220 per person.

TICKLE YOUR FUNNY BONE WITH GOLIATH & GOLIATH

Legendary comedy brand Goliath and Goliath will be heading to Cape Town, as part of their nation-wide comedy tour, on Friday and Sunday.

The tour is taking place in celebration of the brand's ten-year anniversary. For those looking to roll on the floor laughing, tickets will cost R250 per person.

ENJOY SOME CHORAL HARMONIES WITH VIVOX

Adult choir chamber, Vivox Voices, will be hosting a gala concert at Durbieland in Durbanville on Sunday.

The choir chamber, conducted by Maria Viviers, will be showcasing a variety of choral music from around the world.

Those looking to admire some of the finest voices and composers in the world, can cop some tickets for R130 per person.

FIND OUT WHY LUYOLO YIBA WON IDOLS SA IN PERSON

Idols SA's season 15 winner, Luyolo Yiba (aka Luyolo Music) will be at 14 Stories Rooftop Bar at the Cape Town City Centre on Saturday.

The Sunshine in the Rain singer will be taking centre stage at the popular rooftop bar, for a one-night-only show where he is set to perform his debut album, Ithemba, live.

Those looking to be mesmerised by some soulful tunes can buy their tickets for R150 per person.

PUT THE CHERRY ON TOP WITH SISTA H

Sista H will be hosting her comedy special, Cherry on Top, at Pitso's Kitchen at the V&A Waterfront on Friday.

The special is the perfect way for audience members to cap off Women's Month with good laughs and good friends.

Those looking to create hilarious memories with their besties can obtain tickets for R100 per person.

